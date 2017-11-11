Man with knife robs Fayetteville store just hours after similar theft

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A second armed robbery of a convenience store took place within about three hours early Saturday morning, Fayetteville police said.

The first robbery involved a man with a knife who punched a clerk at a Speedway at 4650 Raeford Road around 11:50 p.m. Friday, police said.

Just over three hours later, a man with a knife robbed a Kangaroo store around 3 a.m. at 2001 Skibo Road.

In the Kangaroo robbery, the suspect chose a pack of crackers off a shelf to “to assumingly complete a purchase,” police said in a news release.

After the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect pulled out a knife and stole money – along with some cigarettes.

Police have not said if the two robberies in which knives were used are related.

The suspect was described by police as between 40 to 50 years old, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a scruffy beard.

The suspect wore a brown hooded sweatshirt, light denim pants with a design on the back pockets, black shoes and a navy blue toboggan, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).