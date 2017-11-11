NC man charged with DWI after crashing into tree, officials say

A man was airlifted to the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a tree Saturday morning. Photo by Randy Brashears via WECT.

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) — A man was airlifted to the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a tree Saturday morning.

According to Highway Patrol Trooper John King, the crash happened just before 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

Dennis James Lynch, 49, was driving south on N.C. 87 in Brunswick County just 1.7 miles south of Northwest.

Lynch entered a curve then ran off the road to the right.

King said Lynch collided with a driveway embankment then his vehicle became airborne before colliding with a large tree in a residences yard.

Lynch was pinned in his vehicle for over an hour before he was pulled out and airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

King said Lynch sustained head injuries but he is expected to recover. King said Lynch was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

King said Lynch was driving with a revoked license after receiving a previous DWI.

Lynch was charged with speeding, not wearing a seat belt, driving with a revoked license, and DWI.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and there was no one else in Lynch’s vehicle.

