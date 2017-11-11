Police ID teen sought after 2 NC armed robberies in 20 minutes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Lumberton police have identified a teen with a gun they say robbed three different stores last week, including two dollar stores in just 18 minutes.

Tyra Watson, 18, is accused of robbing two Family Dollar stores and a Dollar General in the city limits of Lumberton between Nov. 2 and 4, police said.

The Lumberton Police Department says warrants have been issued for Watson on three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and, in another unrelated case, one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Police say Watson robbed the Family Dollar, located at 1719 Roberts Ave., on Nov. 2 at 6:52 p.m.

Two days later, Watson robbed the Dollar General, located at 925 Caton Road at 11:46 a.m. and at 12:04 p.m. she robbed the Family Dollar, located at 1305 East 5th Street, according to police.

The Lumberton Police Department is currently asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Tyra Watson to please contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and speak with Detective Dereck Evans or Detective Blake Harrell.