Police investigate fatal shooting at Fayetteville gentlemen’s club

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Diamondz Gentleman’s Club located in the 2800 block of Bragg Boulevard.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located four people suffering gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital, where one died. One person is in critical condition while the other two are in fair condition.

Police have not released the names of any of the victims.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-818-3468 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).