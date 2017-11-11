Some concerned about new developments and growth in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Apex residents think the town needs to hit the brakes when it comes to approving new developments.

According to Apex Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Dozier, the town of Apex has approved more than 12,000 residential units for development.

“We know the debate is not whether we’re going to grow, but I think the conversation needs to be about how we do it,” said Dozier.

A petition on change.org has more than 1,000 signatures. The petition is urging town leaders to create more restrictions to preserve trees in the neighborhoods being developed.

“When you go on vacation you don’t look for a room that looks at the parking lot,” Dozier said.

“We look for a room that had nice scenery and trees and so I think that’s what people do when they want to purchase property. I think that also helps property values,” she added.

Dozier is the founding chair of the environmental committee in Apex. She says hopes to work with the community to find a way to limit the amount of trees that are cut down, but some people like Roland Philips have other concerns.

“This was all wooded — kids could practically ride their bikes up and down this road without any fear of getting run over now that’s not the case,” Phillips said. “You can see the houses are completely surrounded by development and traffic up and down this road has increased tremendously.”

Phillips says he’s more concerned about the impact all the new homes have on traffic.

“They need to put some thought into the planning,” Phillips said. “Growth is gonna happen, it’s natural, but they need to consider the infrastructure. The roads are just overwhelmed. The intersections are overwhelmed.”

Dozier says too much development too fast can also lead to overcrowding in schools.

She says she hopes to work with the council and the community to find the right balance for growth that won’t compromise the quality of life.