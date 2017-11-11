Thief with knife punches clerk during Fayetteville store robbery, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief pretending to buy a cup of coffee punched a store clerk and pulled a knife on her during a robbery late Friday night, Fayetteville police said.

The incident was reported around 11:50 p.m. at the Speedway convenience store at 4650 Raeford Road, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Police said the man walked into the business, made a cup of coffee and then went to the counter to “assumingly make a purchase,” police said.

But, as soon as the cash register opened, the man demanded money from the clerk, who refused and closed the register.

“… the suspect reached across the counter and punched the clerk in her chest. The suspect then proceeded around the counter, produced a knife and obtained an undetermined amount of the money from the cash register,” police said.

The man then ran off, video of him was captured on a store surveillance system, police said.

The man is described by police as being 25 to 35 years old, between 5 foot 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall with a scruffy beard.

The suspect was wearing a black canvass-style jacket with a hood, a red shirt, light denim pants or sweatpants, black shoes and a black toboggan, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).