5 busted, nearly 300 heroin ‘bricks’ seized after tip in Nash County, deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five “large heroin suppliers” were arrested and nearly 300 bricks of heroin were seized during a bust in Nash County early Sunday, officials said.

Authorities were tipped off that a man would be bringing a “large amount” of heroin from New Jersey to the area, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A vehicle was spotted existing Interstate 95 onto U.S. 64 west and was stopped around 1:15 a.m. for a moving violation in Nashville by the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force and Nash County deputies.

“A Nash County Sheriff’s Office K-9 indicated to the presence of the odor of narcotics on the passenger door as well as to the presence of the odor of narcotics on the glove box of the vehicle,” the Nash County news release said.

Inside the car was 283 bricks (14,150 bindles) of packaged heroin, officials said. Also, 101.1 grams of raw heroin was discovered in a hidden compartment in the dashboard, deputies said.

Five people were arrested at the scene and are now facing several charges, deputies said:

Michael Green, 55, of West Runyon in Newark, New Jersey was charged with three counts of trafficking opium or heroin and conspire to traffic opium/heroin and given a $1.5 million secured bond.

Kahdijah Tamirah Smith, 33, of Burkley Place in Vauxhall, New Jersey was charged with trafficking opium or heroin and three counts of conspire to traffic opium/heroin and given a $1.5 million secured bond.

Shamsuddi M. Green, 37, of South Harrison Street in East Orange, New Jersey was charged with four counts of conspire to traffic opium/heroin and given a $1 million secured bond.

Rachine Rendell Green, 42, of Richmond Road in Columbus, Ohio was charged with one count of conspire to traffic opium/heroin and given a $250,000 secured bond.

Kawuan Robertson, 38, of Marshall Street in Irvington, New Jersey was charged with one conspire to traffic opium/heroin and given a $250,000 secured bond.

All suspects have a first court appearance set for Tuesday at the Nash County Courthouse.