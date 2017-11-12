8 units damaged in Durham apartment fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight apartment units were damaged after a fire in Durham Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. at 1200 Leon Street, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

“On arrival, firefighters reported a two-story apartment building with heavy fire on the second floor involving multiple apartments,” deputy Durham fire chief Chris Iannuzzi said in the release.

Fuel burned from a propane tank on a deck of one apartment, but the tank did not explode, Iannuzzi said.

“A report that the fire was caused by a grill being used on the deck is under investigation,” the news release said.

As of 4 p.m., fire crews were still the scene. There were no injuries.