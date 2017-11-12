8 units damaged in Durham apartment fire

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight apartment units were damaged after a fire in Durham Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. at 1200 Leon Street, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

“On arrival, firefighters reported a two-story apartment building with heavy fire on the second floor involving multiple apartments,” deputy Durham fire chief Chris Iannuzzi said in the release.

Fuel burned from a propane tank on a deck of one apartment, but the tank did not explode, Iannuzzi said.

“A report that the fire was caused by a grill being used on the deck is under investigation,” the news release said.

As of 4 p.m., fire crews were still the scene. There were no injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s