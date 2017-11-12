Baby gender reveal held for NC wife after husband dies in military plane crash

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) — It was more than just about honoring veterans this past Veteran’s Day for Cassie Lohrey.

Lohrey lost her husband, Hospital Corpsman 1st class Ryan Lohrey on July 10 in the military plane crash in Mississippi. The plane left from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Craven County in North Carolina and was headed to Arizona for training.

Cassie and Ryan had only been married for one month before the tragic event happened.

Three weeks later, Cassie found out that she was pregnant and is due in March 2018.

On Veterans Day Saturday, Cassie decided to honor the day and her husband by finding out the gender of their baby.

A Facebook post sent to WECT by a local photographer, Saralyn Johnson who was asked to capture the reveal, said that Cassie asked a few of Ryan’s friends and team members to help with the announcement.

Johnson said the word spread and more and more people wanted to be involved with the special event.

It soon grew to 16 servicemen to help her announce the gender of the very special baby.

“It was very evident to me what a special man Ryan was and how many lives he had touched,” Johnson said. “Her home is filled with pictures of her and Ryan and I have no doubt that this sweet baby girl will know just how much her Daddy loves her, even from Heaven.”

All 16 servicemen stood in uniform behind Cassie in her backyard. They all had a confetti popper in hand with either blue or pink confetti in them.

When the time came, they all popped the confetti poppers at the same time and a cloud of pink confetti filled Cassie’s backyard.

It’s a girl!

Congratulations, Cassie and Ryan!

