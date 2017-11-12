Brothers talk about Durham apartment fire that displaced 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three children are among 17 people displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Durham Sunday afternoon, fire officials say.

At first glance, what’s left after the fire looks like charred, burnt destruction.

But on a closer look, remnants and familiar shapes are visible of what used to be several families lives.

“We’re happy because the family is safe, we can replace the furniture,” said Mazin Sultin.

Sultin says he moved his family into the apartment along Leon Street two months ago. Now, he says It’s as if he is moving them back out.

He says as soon as he heard about the fire, he drove about two hours from Greenville to make sure his loved ones were OK.

“Worried about mom — she was crying she didn’t know what was going on,” said Sultin.

Sultin’s brother, Bandar Albandar, lives in the apartment. He says when the fire started he had to act fast.

“I see the fire on the apartment there and I take my mother and leave without taking anything,” said Albandar.

The two brothers went through their damaged unit to see what, if anything, they could salvage. Many of their possessions had water damage.

Fire officials say eight apartments were damaged by the blaze. Fire officials say there were no injuries — something Albandar says he is grateful for.

“That’s the important thing; we left the home without damage to us,” he said.

Red Cross officials were on the scene going door-to-door Sunday, working to find places to stay for the people displaced by this fire.

They say all of the victims affected by the fire will be staying either with family or friends.

Red Cross officials say they will be on standby Monday in case anyone needs more help.