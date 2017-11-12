Friends, family talk about victims after 3 killed in NC shooting

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people are dead and one was airlifted to Vidant in Greenville after a Sunday morning shooting in the Lenoir County town of La Grange.

According to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to 308 W. Queen Street.

They found the four shooting victims in an outbuilding on the property. The fourth victim is now in stable condition.

Detectives were on scene Sunday morning gathering evidence.

Neighbors said it is typically a quiet neighborhood.

“Everybody knows everyone, and it’s a nice place,” Keith Bizzell said.

“La Grange is a small community, and we don’t see stuff like this, so it’s just devastating to us that this happened to us, especially to my brother-in-law,” Garry Jones added.

Jones said his brother-in-law was one of the victims.

“Got a call at my house saying that he has been shot and I came all the way here to my mother-in-law’s house,” Jones said.

Jones said his brother-in-law grew up in La Grange.

“Grew up with us, um, went off to service, went to the army, just a good person to the family and the community,” Jones said.

The retired Army veteran was currently living in South Carolina.

He was staying at his mother’s house on West Queen Street this weekend to attend a funeral Sunday afternoon at the church across the street.

The victims were hanging out in the white outbuilding next to the house when shots rang out.

“He was one of my best friends, best brother-in-law I could have, just like a brother to me,” Jones said.

Bizzell says he also knew the victims.

“There’s not much to say, they were good people, they were my friends and it was one of my best friends,” Bizzell said.

Bizzell and Jones said their friend was a huge Redskins fan, a way in which he will always be remembered.

“This game, next game, forever, yes,” Bizzell said.

“Pray for the family,” Garry Jones said. “He was a great person and that’s how he will be remembered.”

The two men did not want to give the name of their friend until the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office officially releases the names of all victims.

The investigation is on-going and no suspect information is available.

Officials said they are not sure what led up to the incident and are encouraging anyone with information to contact authorities.

The sheriff’s office said there was another shooting in 2015 in the same area, but for the most part, it is a safe part of town.

The deadly shooting happened near E.B. Frink Middle School and across the street from St. James Church of Christ.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said something like this has a huge impact on the tight-knit community.

“Well you know, it’s a terrible thing,” Ingram said. “You can see it’s only about a block away from the church, um, you know, you got older people here, so this is not something where you look at and think this is a younger crowd and expect something like this.”