RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A male was wounded in a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Calumet Drive, about two blocks from WakeMed off New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

The victim was conscious and alert when police were at the scene, officials said.

There was no word about a possible suspect and no other details were released by authorities.

Police said they are investigating the incident.