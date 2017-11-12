NC group spotlights hunger and ‘food inequality’ with Raleigh exhibit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly 640,000 North Carolinians need help making sure food gets on the table, according to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

A new display at the organization’s campus at 1924 Capital Boulevard is highlighting the issue in hopes of ending hunger.

Over the weekend, the organization, Mazon brought its 53-foot-long semi truck for the exhibit called “This Is Hunger.”

Faces from across the nation and facts about “food inequality” are projected onto the high-tech wall inside the truck.

Visitors sit at the dining room table to listen to countless stories told by those who have suffered from hunger.

Rachel Bearman works for an Orange County Meals on Wheels program and she brought her family and friends to learn more about the problem.

“We really need to step back and think about how we design our communities,” said Bearman, a Chapel Hill resident. “What type of stores, fresh fruits and vegetables and nutritious items are available for everyone — not just people in certain communities.”

The exhibit will be in Raleigh until Monday. Free tours will start every hour from 9 a.m. until noon.