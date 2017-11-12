NC man accused of killing baby ducks and chickens found guilty on drug charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — A Salisbury man accused in a bizarre case that involves cruelty to animals and drug trafficking, will spend at least the next seven and half years in prison.

Kenneth Derrell Lark of Salisbury was convicted last week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony trafficking in cocaine, felony trafficking in opium/heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, three counts of felony cruelty to animals, misdemeanor child abuse, and misdemeanor breaking and/or entering.

Judge Kevin Bridges sentenced Lark to a minimum of 90 months to a maximum of 120 months in prison, along with a mandatory fine of $100,000.

On December 13, 2016, the Salisbury Police Department served a search warrant on West Monroe Street in Salisbury. Lark was inside the residence and ran out of the house and was not located at that time.

Detectives found a silver case in the garage near the location where Lark ran. Inside the silver case was marijuana, cocaine, hydrocodone pills, over $8,000 in U.S. Currency, and documents with Lark’s name.

Detectives also located marijuana and electronic scales in a bedroom.

On February 27, 2016, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an assault that occurred two days earlier. The reporting individual stated that her grandson was assaulted by Lark and that Lark also destroyed two chicken coups and killed baby ducks and chickens.

On April 5, 2017, detectives with the Salisbury Police Department observed Lark driving a vehicle and he was not wearing a seat belt. Detectives attempted to initiate a traffic stop when Lark pulled into a driveway and ran. During the foot pursuit, detectives observed Lark reach into his pocket and he was eventually detained. Detectives located hydrocodone pills in the area where Lark ran.

Lark had previously been convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook thanked Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould, the Salisbury Police Department, and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in seeing that Lark was brought to justice.

