Rain early Monday; then dry for rest of work week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It was another freezing start across central North Carolina on Sunday morning as temperatures dropped into the upper 20s in most areas. Clouds rolled in Sunday afternoon in advance of our next weather maker. Those clouds will keep temperatures well above freezing Sunday night. Rain will develop Sunday night as a cold front approaches the area.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 49 after a morning low of 28; while Fayetteville had a high of 58 after a morning low of 31. The normal high this time of year is 65 with a normal low of 42.

Rainfall amounts through Monday morning should generally be under one half of an inch. The cold front will move through during Monday morning. As the front moves east midday; skies will start to clear, and the afternoon should become dry and partly sunny.

High pressure will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny, but highs should stay below normal in the 50s.

Some milder air will try to move in for the end of the week. Highs on Thursday through Saturday should be back in the 60s. Another cold front is expected to move through next Saturday during the day, and a couple showers will be possible. Behind that front, skies will turn sunny for next Sunday with highs dropping back into the middle 50s.

Tonight will be cloudy with rain becoming likely. The overnight low will be 42. Winds will be light out of the north-northeast. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Monday will be cloudy early with some rain around. During the afternoon it will become partly sunny. The high will be 56. Winds will be north around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 39. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 55; winds will be northeast 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 58, after a morning low of 37.

Thursday will be partly sunny and milder. The high will be 64, after a morning low of 41.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 61, after a morning low of 41.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a couple showers possible. The high will be 64; after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Sunday will be sunny. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 39.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

