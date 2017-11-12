Supplies, including ice cream, headed to space station after Virginia launch

MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer Published: Updated:
NASA photo of the launch from Virginia on Sunday morning.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A load of supplies is headed to the International Space Station, this time from Virginia’s eastern shore.

NASA’s commercial shipper, Orbital ATK, launched the cargo ship Sunday morning from Wallops Island, aboard an unmanned Antares rocket.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Cygnus capsule should reach the orbiting lab Tuesday. It’s loaded with 7,400 pounds of cargo — including lots of ice cream and frozen fruit bars for the six station astronauts.

This marked Orbital ATK’s first launch from its home turf in more than a year.

The last time it made a space station delivery, it used another company’s rocket flying from Cape Canaveral, Florida. A launch attempt on Saturday was nixed after a plane strayed into the restricted airspace.

Orbital ATK has named the capsule after moonwalker Gene Cernan, who died in January.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s