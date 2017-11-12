Woman killed in crash after car falls several stories from interstate 495

By Published:

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – A woman was killed when the car she was driving crashed and fell from the interstate early Sunday morning.

Police say 42 year-old Darlene Branch was driving west on I-495 between New Hope Road and the I-440 ramp when the car left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. The car continued for several hundred feet, in contact with the barrier, before falling over, according to police.

Police say Branch fell several stories from the interstate, also hitting several trees and a dumpster before coming to a rest on the ground.

The crash happened around shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Branch was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s