SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Kaylyn Nicole Holler, 23, was last seen leaving her residence at Red Bug Road on Wednesday.

Holler is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

It’s not known what Holler was wearing when she was last seen.