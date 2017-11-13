1 dead in fire at NC building dad and son used as hunting lodge

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is dead following a Sunday night fire in Jones County.

Firefighters were called out to a structure fire on Ten Mile Fork Road just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, said Jones County Fire Marshal Tom Pike.

Pike said one person died in the fire.

A father and son used the building as a hunting lodge, Pike said.

It appears the fire was started by a heater. However, the fire marshal’s office is still investigating.

The name of the deceased is not being released until all of the family is notified.

