15-year-old boy shot to death in Harnett County, authorities say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen boy is dead following what witnesses and the suspect are calling an accidental shooting that occurred Monday morning in Lillington, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim in the 2000 block of N.C. Highway 27 around 12:50 a.m. While on the way to the scene, deputies were flagged down by family and friends of the victim who were in the process of transporting the teen to Central Harnett Hospital, authorities said. The victim was undergoing CPR by family and friends when the deputies were stopped. EMS arrived on scene shortly after and pronounced the teen, identified as Owen Caltagirone, dead.

One of those who was assisting with CPR told deputies they were responsible for the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Witnesses and the suspect told deputies the shooting was accidental, but authorities said the investigation is in its early stages.

The shooter and victim were apparently living in an apartment behind the home where the shooting occurred, deputies said.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until the investigation is completed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.