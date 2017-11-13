2 women arguing in middle of Florida road hit, killed by car

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Two women who had gotten out of their cars and were arguing in the middle of a Brandon road were hit and killed by a driver late Sunday night.

Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office say Tanaysha Troutman, 28, Victoria Patten, 23, and Arlene Jordan Cruz, 38, stopped their vehicles in the median turn lane of Providence Road just south of Providence Lakes Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The women were standing outside of their vehicles arguing when all three walked into the southbound median travel lane of Providence Road and were struck by a 2005 Hyundai, which was traveling south at 40 mph.

Troutman and Patten were both pronounced deceased at the scene, and Jordan was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the driver of the Hyundai, Guillermo Ruiz, 22, of Wesley Chapel, had an odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted to having consumed beer earlier in the evening.

He submitted to a blood draw, charges are pending the outcome of the toxicology report.

Deputies say Tanaysha Troutman was a Tampa resident. Victoria Patten lived in Brandon and Arlene Jordan Cruz lives in Gibsonton.

Details about the argument have not been released.