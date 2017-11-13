AR-15 stolen from NC wildlife officer’s truck, officials say

POINT HARBOR, N.C. (WAVY) — An AR-15 rifle was stolen out of a North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission truck at a Currituck County park, officials say.

Senior Officer Jarrett Culbreth tells WAVY the rifle was stolen Thursday afternoon at Sound Park in Point Harbor.

Culbreth says the gun was locked into a gun rack, which is bolted into the truck’s floor and ceiling.

The thief busted out the truck’s driver’s side window and broke the rack’s locking mechanism, according Culbreth. The truck was at the park on official duty at the time.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.