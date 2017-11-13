Cary church hit with racist, sexually graphic graffiti

By Published:

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are investigating after St. Francis United Methodist Church in Cary was hit by vandals who also broke into vehicles at the church over the weekend, police confirmed.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE PHOTOS

Several buildings at the church were spray painted with racist and sexually graphic messages, police said.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click to view more photos

A police report also says the church was burglarized and cars parked at the church were broken into.

The vandalism was found around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Cary police told CBS North Carolina they are looking for juvenile suspects but did not reveal further information.

The graffiti has since been removed.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s