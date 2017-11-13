Cary church hit with racist, sexually graphic graffiti

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are investigating after St. Francis United Methodist Church in Cary was hit by vandals who also broke into vehicles at the church over the weekend, police confirmed.

Several buildings at the church were spray painted with racist and sexually graphic messages, police said.

A police report also says the church was burglarized and cars parked at the church were broken into.

The vandalism was found around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Cary police told CBS North Carolina they are looking for juvenile suspects but did not reveal further information.

The graffiti has since been removed.