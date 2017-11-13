Complaint leads deputies to 6 pounds of marijuana in Rocky Mount

Glenda Pitchford Grant, left, items seized in the search, center, and Marcus Derell Grant, right (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies arrested two people in Rocky Mount on Sunday, after a complaint of drug activity led to the discovery of nearly six pounds of marijuana, plus a gun and cash, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 10 p.m., someone called the Nash County Sheriff’s Office to report drug activity at a home in the 600 block of Amos Street in Rocky Mount. Deputies smelled marijuana coming from the residence, and were able to get a search warrant for the home.

Searchers found 5.93 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a gun with ammunition and $1,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marcus Derell Grant, 38, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance.

Glenda Pitchford Grant, 68, was charged with possession of up to a half ounce of marijuana, felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance.

Marcus Grant’s bond was $5,000 secured. Glenda Grant’s bond was $2,500 secured. Both have since bonded out from the Nash County Detention Center, deputies said. Deputies said it wasn’t clear how the two Grants are related.

