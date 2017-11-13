Former Trump aide Gorka slated to speak at UNC; protests expected

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Sebastian Gorka, a former aide to President Donald Trump, is scheduled to speak at UNC-Chapel Hill on Monday night about the U.S.’s relationship with Israel.

Gorka, who is now a Fox News contributor, will not only discuss America’s relationship with Israel but also the state of Middle Eastern affairs, according to the UNC College Republicans.

The British-American Gorka worked as a national security aide to Trump from January to August, when Gorka told the AP that he resigned from the administration. A White House official disputed that claim, saying Gorka didn’t resign but “no longer works at the White House.”

Gorka is a former Breitbart News editor whose hard-line view on immigration and terrorism led to discord inside and outside the White House.

The Indivisible Triangle Daily Call to Action said they are organizing a protest of Gorka’s speech due to what the group said was Gorka’s “long history of making false and inflammatory claims particularly about Islam.”

Gorka is slated to speak from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Genome Science Building located at 250 Bell Tower Road on UNC’s campus.