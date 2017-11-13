Goldsboro man trying to stick up NC card game among 3 killed in shootout, deputies say

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man trying to rob a card game Sunday in LaGrange was one of three people killed during the botched hold-up, deputies said.

Detectives said a group of people were playing cards at a building on Queen Street when the suspects came in and demanded money. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are still working to figure out whether the shooting happened after a struggle or if the suspects came in shooting.

Jerrell Marquez Pridgen, of Goldsboro, has been identified as one of the dead.

Investigators believe he was one of the robbers, deputies said. The Sheriff’s Office said he was armed with a gun, had something covering his face and demanded money from the victims.

Detectives are looking for two other people who participated in the robbery along with Pridgen, deputies said.

The other two dead were identified by authorities as John Wesley Johnson Jr. of South Carolina and Roderick Wayne Gillette of LaGrange. They were victims, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Johnson was visiting family and was in control of the property where the robbery happened, deputies said.

Another person was shot but not killed, deputies said. That person is still recovering and is subject to the ongoing investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.