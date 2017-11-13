Guests escape as motel at NC coast is destroyed by fire

By Published: Updated:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Core Creek Lodge is a total loss after a large fire consumed the motel Sunday night.

CLICK TO VIEW 5 LARGER PHOTOS

Firefighters from eight different departments were dispatched to the lodge on the 300 block of Core Creek Road in Beaufort around 9:25 p.m. Sunday.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click to view more photos

When firefighters arrived they spotted large flames coming from the roof of the motel.

Beaufort Fire Department Assistant Chief Richard Lovick said there were about five to six people staying at the lodge at the time of the fire.

One of the guests had just come back from a store when they noticed flames in their room and called 911.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Lovick says no one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters cleared the fire scene Monday morning.

Lovick said the cause of the fire is under investigation. However, he believes the fire started in the attic.

Beaufort firefighters, Harker’s Island Fire Department, Harlowe Fire Department, Otway Fire Department, Morehead City Fire Department, Indian Beach Fire Department, Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department and Beaufort Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the call.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s