Guests escape as motel at NC coast is destroyed by fire

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Core Creek Lodge is a total loss after a large fire consumed the motel Sunday night.

Firefighters from eight different departments were dispatched to the lodge on the 300 block of Core Creek Road in Beaufort around 9:25 p.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived they spotted large flames coming from the roof of the motel.

Beaufort Fire Department Assistant Chief Richard Lovick said there were about five to six people staying at the lodge at the time of the fire.

One of the guests had just come back from a store when they noticed flames in their room and called 911.

Lovick says no one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters cleared the fire scene Monday morning.

Lovick said the cause of the fire is under investigation. However, he believes the fire started in the attic.

Beaufort firefighters, Harker’s Island Fire Department, Harlowe Fire Department, Otway Fire Department, Morehead City Fire Department, Indian Beach Fire Department, Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department and Beaufort Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the call.