Home catches fire as NC pair appear in court following child abuse charges

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — The home of a Lexington couple charged with child abuse caught on fire as they appeared in court Monday morning.

Fire investigators said the house on Irma Avenue caught on fire just before 8:30 a.m.

RELATED: 18-month-old NC child found with maggots in diaper

Firefighters do not believe anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire. Fire investigators also do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

Jamie Leigh Hiatt, 25, and Michael Patrick McKnight, 26 were both charged in October with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby.

The child was one of seven children in their care.

Lexington police, who were performing a welfare check at the time, said all of the children were malnourished and unclean.

Davidson County EMS and Davison County Social Service were called for assistance.

Hiatt and McKnight were both charged with six counts of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of felony child abuse.

The couple was in court for a bond reduction hearing. The couple’s case has been continued for another day.

Copyright 2017 WFMY