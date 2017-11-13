Hurricanes shaped newest CBS North Carolina forecaster’s love of weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Erin Clanahan’s love of meteorology grew out of a particularly nasty string of hurricanes.

As a child growing up in Dade City, Florida, hurricanes meant time off from school and hanging out with the other neighborhood kids, the newest member of the CBS North Carolina Storm Team recalled.

Two “really insane” hurricane seasons when she was in middle school stoked her interest, she said.

“I remember losing power for like a week at a time,” she said. “But I remember loving it. I wanted the hurricane to come to my house.”

As an adult — and a certified broadcast meteorologist — Clanahan is a little aghast at what young Erin was rooting for.

“Now, I’m like, ‘Oh my God!'” she laughed.

After high school, Clanahan majored in meteorology at Florida State University. She took a job in Billings, Montana, followed by three years in Jacksonville, Florida, before coming to CBS North Carolina.

In her spare time, Clanahan loves to read thrillers; she recently enjoyed “The Breakdown” by B.A. Parris, she said.

She loves watersports, such as wake boarding, though she’s not sure how much much of that she’ll be able to do in North Carolina.

But she should be able to spend plenty of time hiking with her dog, Oliver. Oliver is a 2-year-old chiweenie — a Chihuahua/dachshund mix.

Other pastimes include hanging out with her boyfriend.

Clanahan loves North Carolina, and has wanted to move here for some time, a desire that was cemented when her boyfriend wound up in the area, she said.

“I’m super excited,” she said.