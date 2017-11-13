Mattel unveils first Barbie to wear a hijab

Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad with the Barbie in a photo from CNN Newsource.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (CNN/WNCN) — Mattel has unveiled a new Barbie created in honor of Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.

Ibtihaj Muhammad of the United States pose with her bronze medals on the podium after the womens team sabre fencing event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Ibtihaj Muhammad of the United States poses with her bronze medal after the women’s team sabre fencing event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Last year, Muhammad became the first American Olympian to compete while wearing a hijab.

Muhammad graduated from Duke University, where she was a three-time All American and Junior Olympic Champion.

Now, the one-of-a-kind doll fashioned in her likeness makes her the newest inductee into the Barbie “Shero” series. The name combines the word she and hero.

According to Mattel, the “Sheros” program was created to honor women who break boundaries.

Muhammad, who was on Time Magazine’s 2016 list of “100 Most Influential People,” also has her own clothing line.

The new doll — which is the first Barbie to wear a hijab — will be available starting in 2018.

