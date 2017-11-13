Mitch McConnell says Roy Moore should step aside

By Published:
Mitch McConnell, John Thune, Roy Blunt
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks on Capitol Hill Washington. McConnell is condemning the “messages of hate and bigotry” carried by the KKK and white supremacist groups. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama “should step aside” in light of allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

McConnell spoke to reporters Monday after visiting a plant in Kentucky. He says he believes the women who were quoted in a Washington Post story about Moore’s past relationships with them as young women.

Previously McConnell had said Moore should step aside if the allegations were proven true.

He says Republicans are looking at a write-in option in Alabama.

