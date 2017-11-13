Mom seeks answers in Fayetteville’s only unsolved 2017 murder



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been almost a year, and there’s still no one behind bars for a man’s murder in Fayetteville.

It’s the only murder this year that police haven’t solved.

The murder happened at the Motel 6 off Interstate 95 in Fayetteville back in January.

A 27-year-old Hope Mills man was shot and killed and police still have no signs of a shooter, leaving the victim’s family searching for answers.

During the last 10 months, the victim’s mother never changed anything in his car.

“I won’t get rid of it, not right now,” said Pamela Blackshire, Calvin Blackshire’s mother.

She never took his picture out of the car.

“We’ll move our junk, but the backseat, that’s his,” said Blackshire.

And she never got the motel room near where her son died out of her head.

“You can see that pillar right there by (room) 340, he was laying right by there,” said Blackshire.

Pamela Blackshire’s son Calvin Blackshire drove to that motel Jan. 19, to that room number, and was shot and killed.

“He wasn’t a troublemaker or anything like that’s why I don’t understand, a gunshot to my son, I don’t understand, who would kill my child?” said Blackshire.

She has not gotten an answer.

In fact, police say it’s the only murder this year that’s still unsolved.

“Why is this one taking so long to solve?” asked CBS North Carolina’s Sheena Elzie

“It’s just there’s no real reason why, it’s just detectives need new leads in this case,” said Asia Cannon with Fayetteville Police.

Police say they did have one lead, a car leaving the motel that night, but even that went cold.

“It was determined that that car was not used in this crime at all,” said Cannon.

Now it’s back to square one. Police are asking for the public’s help.

“We didn’t get to say goodbye to him anything,” said Blackshire, who is looking for justice and closure.

Police have said what happened to him stemmed from a robbery, but they’re still asking if you or someone you know was at the Motel 6 back in January to call police.