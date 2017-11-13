‘My sister just got shot!’ 911 caller says after Raleigh’s I-440 road rage incident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman screamed in a 911 call that her sister was shot by a man driving a BMW during a road rage incident last week on Raleigh Interstate-440, according to audio released by Raleigh police.

The incident, in which the victim’s car appeared to have at least four bullet holes, happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on I-440 east near Six Forks Road.

During a 911 call released Monday, the caller described her sister, who was driving, as the victim of the shooting.

“Oh my God! I think my sister just got shot!” the woman said in the call.

The woman who made the call discovered the gunshot wounds.

“Baby, are you bleeding? Are you bleeding? Baby, are you bleeding? Oh my God — she’s bleeding!” the caller screamed.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, suffered injuries, police said.

The call gave a glimpse at a possible suspect vehicle, which police initially said was only an SUV.

“He was in a BMW. He had a gun and he shot at us,” the caller said.

According to the 911 caller, the suspect seemed to initiate the road rage situation.

“This guy, this guy…he had his lights on and then he started going crazy and we, we started getting on the interstate and he was like, ‘Bitch, I don’t care,’” the 911 caller said.

In between talking to the 911 operator, the caller tried to comfort the victim.

“Stay awake! Please, baby! Please, baby! Baby just stay awake. Please, please…”

The victim’s wounds, while serious, were not considered life-threatening, police said.