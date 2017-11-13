NC boy charged after 18-year-old sister stabbed to death, deputies say

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a North Carolina juvenile has been charged in the stabbing death of his sister.

News outlets report that a news release issued by Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Bailey says deputies found the body of 18-year-old Kayla Desiree Hensley on her family’s street Saturday night. The incident report says she died from severe cuts from a knife at the residence in a Weaverville mobile home park.

Hensley’s brother has been charged with first-degree murder and is in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s juvenile justice division. His exact age hasn’t been released.

Deputies say the incident was domestic in nature. No further details have been released.