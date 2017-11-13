NC church fire may be ‘intentional,’ building vandalized

By and Published:

VALE, N.C. (CBS/WBTV) – The pastor of a church hit by a fire early Monday says he’s concerned it may have been started on purpose, reports Charlotte affiliate WBTV.

CLICK FOR PHOTOS OF THE CHURCH AND VANDALISM

No one was hurt in the blaze that started at about 2 a.m. at the Providence Baptist Church in Vale, in Catawba County, the church deacon says, adding no one was inside when the fire alarm went off.

There was significant smoke damage, WBTV says.

The pastor of the church is concerned that the fire may have been intentionally set. Hate speech was found spray-painted behind the church that read “Anti-Gay Hate Group.”

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The church is expected to hold a prayer service Monday night at 6 p.m.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s