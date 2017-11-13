NC man rescues malnourished puppies from Wake County shelter

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — A Reidsville man rescued several puppies who were almost starved to death.

Herb Moniz is the founder of Carolina Veterinary Assistance and Adoption Group and said this is one of the saddest cases he’s seen in 25 years.

He rescued them from a kill shelter in Wake County, which was holding the dogs as evidence in an animal cruelty case.

“The conditions they were in were really bad,” Moniz said. “You could see every bone on them. They had absolutely hardly any muscle tone.”

He added that he’s going to get them rechecked by the vet and get them spayed. He’s hoping the community will give him some support.

Moniz hopes to get them healthy enough to adopt soon.

