Northwood High School on lockdown following ‘shots fired’ call

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A report of “shots fired” near Northwood High School in Chatham County put the school on lockdown Monday around 8 a.m., officials confirmed.

A teacher reported hearing a single gunshot come from a wooded area near the school just before 8 a.m.

Chatham County sheriff’s deputies responded and searched the area for a suspect or weapons.

Nothing was found during that sweep but deputies will remain on campus until the lockdown is lifted.

All students and staff are safe, officials said.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said the wooded area near the school is popular with hunters.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.