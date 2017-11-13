Opioid epidemic taxes NC medical examiners



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The opioid crisis is hitting North Carolina on several fronts.

CBS North Carolina’s Beairshelle Edmé spoke with Dr. Deborah Radisch, North Carolina’s chief medical examiner, about the crisis and its impact on her office.

“In September, 384 autopsies were done for the medical examiner’s system throughout the state and 63 percent of those, over half of those, were done to rule out an overdose,” she detailed.

Radisch said those numbers should alarm residents.

Tuesday at 11 p.m., Radisch details not only the financial effects of the crisis on North Carolininas but also her office’s struggle with the increase in autopsies.

Watch Edmé’s story Tuesday at 11 p.m.