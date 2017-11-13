Results not clear nearly a month after TB tests at Durham school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been almost a month since students and staff at Northern High School in Durham underwent testing for tuberculosis.

CBS North Carolina is still waiting to get the results back from all the tests.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the skin test reaction should be read 48 to 72 hours after administration.

On October 11, the Durham County Department of Public Health said a student at Northern was identified with active tuberculosis.

A week later, more than 200 students and staff were tested for any exposure to the disease.

Glory Gallucci has a lab that tests for TB. She explains how the test works.

“There’s typically two blood tests out there,” she explained. “One is called the TB blood spot the office, which is one that we offer, and one called the QuantiFERON Gold where you actually drawing a vial of blood and sending that to the lab.”

On October 19, the day students and staff were tested, the medical director of the health department said test results would come back in a week.

“For the TB blood spot that we do is typically back in at three to four-day time frame,” said Gallucci.

But nearly four weeks later, and despite numerous emails and phone calls from CBS North Carolina, the department still hasn’t provided any results from the blood tests.

Gallucci says that’s not normal.

“Well not here so I don’t know the whole circumstances of why it would take somebody a month, but our test typically gets the results back in three to four days,” she said.

CBS North Carolina reached out to the health department again Monday asking for an update on the investigation, but we have not heard back.