Six Forks Road reopens following crash involving YMCA bus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Six Forks Road in Raleigh was briefly closed just before 1 p.m. on Monday by a wreck.

The wreck happened near the road’s intersection with Anderson Road. Fire and EMS officials were on the scene. Police said just after 1:30 p.m. that one lane had reopened in each direction.

A YMCA bus — which had some damage to the back right — was stopped at the scene of the crash. At least one car wound up across the sidewalk and up an embankment with a damaged front end.

More information was not immediately available.