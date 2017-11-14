2 weeks after being kidnapped, Spring Lake toddler ‘doing OK,’ father says

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of a Harnett County toddler at the focus of a recent AMBER Alert told CBS North Carolina she’s doing a little better.

Jamal Holliday, 3-year-old Zy’Rah’s father, said, “She’s doing OK.”

But it’s only been two weeks since authorities said Daquan Thomas abducted her.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats shared new details with CBS North Carolina’s Lauren Haviland on Tuesday.

Coats said his deputies received several tips leading them to an abandoned trailer off Crest Circle.

Investigators said Zy’Rah didn’t make a sound as they searched it, but eventually found her in the closet of a bathroom.

“The day after my daughter was found, I was at work and I just broke down,” said Holliday.

Coats said Thomas is still not cooperating, and Zy’Rah has not been able to give many details about what happened.

“She will wake up screaming,” Holliday said.

While Zy’Rah is doing well during the day, her family said she suffers from nightmares they fear may be connected to her abduction.

“I tell her, like, ‘It’s going to be OK. Daddy’s got you. Daddy’s standing right here. Daddy isn’t ever going to let you go,” said Holliday.

Investigators said a first-degree kidnapping charge has been added to the child abduction and two child abuse charges Thomas already faces.

“If the prosecutor or the judge gives him 15 (years), I would be happy with that. I would be fine with that. That’s 15 (years) he doesn’t get to see my daughter,” said Holliday.