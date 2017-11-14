3 killed in shooting near California elementary school



RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. (CBS) — At least three people are dead, including a suspected shooter, and multiple students are being treated after reported shootings at several scenes including Rancho Tehama Elementary School in Northern California, according to a Tehama County sheriff’s official.

The official, who according to CBS affiliate KHSL addressed reporters near the scene, said deputies were first alerted to a shooting in Rancho Tehama at around 8 a.m.

“That evolved to multiple victims and multiple shots at the school,” the official said, adding that he’s been told the suspected shooter was shot and killed by law enforcement.

About 100 law enforcement personnel are currently working at least five crime scenes in the area, he said.

“I know that we have Medivaced a number of students,” the official said, referring to the use of helicopters for the emergency transport of victims to hospitals.

The school has been cleared, he said, and all other students have been brought to a safe location.

At least three children and one adult were transported to Enloe Medical Center, in Chico, California, the hospital confirmed to KHSL.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no one was killed at the school but a “number” of students were shot and wounded.

“It’s a really sad day for us in Tehama County, really,” the official said, choking up as he finished addressing reporters.