40 percent of NC voters say Russia investigation is ‘just politics,’ new poll shows

ELON, N.C. (WNCN) — The results of a new poll, released Tuesday, show that just more than half of North Carolina voters believe believe the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is a “serious matter,” while about 40 percent of voters dismiss it as “just politics.”

The result has a margin of error of 3.5 points.

“About half believe further investigation is likely to reveal criminal activity by the president, his family or senior leaders in his administration, the poll has found,” the university wrote in a news release.

Trump’s approval rating was up slightly in North Carolina, to 37 percent, from 34 percent in the last poll Oct. 3.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump’s approval rating and voters’ take on the investigation largely lined up: 77 percent of those who approve of the job Trump is doing write the investigation off as “just politics,” while 81 percent of those who disapprove of the job he is doing call the investigation a “serious matter,” the school said.

Women voters, black voters and urban voters were all more likely to call the investigation serious, while older voters were more likely to put it down to politics.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s approval rating was 49 percent. U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis were at 31 and 28 percent respectively.

“Though President Trump remains underwater in approval and low by any historical standard, we measured a slight increase in approval among North Carolina voters,” said Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll and assistant professor of political science, in a news release. “This increase over the last month is largely due to a small group of Republicans who previously disapproved or were unsure.”

A quarter of North Carolina voters said tensions with North Korea could lead to the use of nuclear weapons within the next year, the school said. That broke down to 41 percent of Democrats, 15 percent of independents and 11 percent of Republicans.