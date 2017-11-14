Chemours cited following spill of GenX precursor in Fayetteville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has cited Chemours after it failed to report a chemical spill at its Fayetteville Works facility on Oct. 6.

Chemours has 10 days to provide NCDEQ with information about the spill and what the company did to stop it.

Chemours could be fined, depending the outcome of NCDEQ’s investigation.

Following data released by the EPA, Chemours admitted to NCDEQ that that dimer acid fluoride, a precursor to GenX, had spilled.

NCDEQ said Chemours violated the conditions of its wastewater discharge permit by not reporting the spill.

The Chemours permit requires DEQ be notified within 24 hours of any discharge of significant amounts of waste that are abnormal in quantity or characteristic, officials said.

“It is both unlawful and unacceptable for a company to fail to report a chemical spill to the state and public as soon as possible,” said Michael Regan, Secretary for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “We will take all appropriate enforcement action to hold Chemours accountable for failing to comply with its permit.”

By state law, Chemours must be provided an opportunity to respond to a notice of violation before a civil penalty can be assessed. DEQ will review the company’s response and any additional information the company submits before determining further enforcement.