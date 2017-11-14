Deer hunter caused lockdown at Northwood High School, Chatham Co. sheriff’s office says

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A hunter firing a shot at a deer in the woods resulted in Northwood High School going on lockdown and caused an emergency response on Monday morning, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

A report of “shots fired” near the high school put the school on lockdown Monday around 8 a.m., officials confirmed.

A teacher reported hearing a single gunshot come from a wooded area near the school just before 8 a.m.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsboro Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The area was searched for a suspect or weapons.

Nothing was found during the initial sweep.

According to the sheriff’s office, the wooded area around the school is recognized as a popular hunting area. Deputies began investigating the area, which was believed to be the source of the gunshot, once students and staff were deemed to be safe.

The hunter who fired the weapon was located not long after the investigation began, the sheriff’s office said.

“We have located the hunter as well as the deer,” said Maj. Charles Gardner of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. “After speaking with the hunter and reviewing the area and evidence, we have determined that no laws were violated and no charges will be sought following this incident.”

Deputies remained on campus until the end of the school day.