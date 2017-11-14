Dry & cool weather expected through middle of the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After having a few warm streaks throughout November so far, it looks like those days are over as cool, below normal temperatures are here for the next week. Freezing temperatures and rain the past couple days will also take leave of North Carolina for the rest of the work week.

High pressure will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny, but highs will remain below normal in the 50s.

Some warmer air will move in for the end of the week with highs by Thursday climbing back in the 60s. Another cold front is expected to move through on Saturday, so a few showers will be possible. Behind that front, skies will turn sunny for next Sunday with highs dropping back into the middle 50s.

Monday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 38, but we will also have some fog in spots by early Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 56. Winds will be northeast 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 58, after a morning low of 35.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer. The high will be 64, after a morning low of 41.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 59, after a morning low of 40.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers possible. The high will be 64, after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 40 percent. Saturday is also the Raleigh Christmas parade in downtown Raleigh. The parade is set to begin at 9:40 a.m. when temperatures will be in the 50s. The rain in the forecast Saturday is right now set to arrive later in the day.

Sunday will be sunny. The high will be 53, after a morning low of 39.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9