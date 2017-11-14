Edgecombe County teen accused of raping 5-year-old girl

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 16-year-old has been charged after the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.

On Sept. 26, the sheriff’s office received a report saying a 5-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

An investigation revealed the girl had been raped and forced to perform a sexual act with the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

On Nov. 8, arrest warrants were issued for Ricky C. Shadding III.

Shadding, 16, of Whitakers was charged with first-degree statutory rape of a child under 13 and first-degree sex offense of a child under 13.

He is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.