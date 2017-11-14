End may be in sight for road work on Raleigh’s Hillsborough Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today, Raleigh drivers will get an update on a road that’s been under construction for more than a year.

Business owners on Hillsborough Street are hoping that the end is in sight for the work. Many of the businesses have signs out front that say “Yes, We’re Open! because of the road work. They know that the construction can confuse and frustrate costumers.

Construction crews say they are making progress, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. Today they’ll give an update on what to expect in the coming months.

Looking ahead, you’ll find public art, bike lanes, raised medians and more roundabouts.

“Those traffic circles are the first one I had ever seen in my life, and I love them. I think they’re great for moving traffic. Even before the construction, it was really congested over here around this area, so I think it will be really helpful,” said Chloie Misewicz, who works at Cup-A-Joe on Hillsborough Street.

All are welcome to attend the meeting that’s being held today at 2 p.m. at East Village Grill and Bar.