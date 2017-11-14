Extra patrols added around NC schools after bear sightings in area

WENTWORTH, N.C. (WFMY) – The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning after several sightings of a small black bear in the Wentworth area.

The Sheriff’s Office said its School Resource Officers and deputies will be adding extra patrols in the mornings and afternoons at schools in the area as a result of the bear sightings.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has also reached out to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission about the sightings.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people about bears:

Do not approach the bear.

Dial 911 and let the dispatchers know of the bear’s last known location so they can take the appropriate action, if any is warranted.

Remain Calm. The bear is actually more scared of you than you are of it, officials said.

If you film the bear, do so from a safe distance.

