GIBSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Hoke County social services worker faces felony charges after the sheriff’s office said she defrauded clients out of money.

Ebonie Latoya Campbell, 39, of Gibson faces one county of felony embezzlement and six counts of obtaining property by false pretense, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Campbell is accused of defrauding six clients starting in January through the end of June.

She was arrested Tuesday and given a $60,000 bond.